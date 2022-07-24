Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,704,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,930,000 after purchasing an additional 60,639 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 266,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 169,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 280,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VEU opened at $50.14 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.35.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

