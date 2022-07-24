Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $223,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 429.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

URA opened at $19.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.39. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

