Triumph Capital Management Takes $253,000 Position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC)

Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,582,000.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PALC opened at $35.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.70. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $45.66.

