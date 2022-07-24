Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.10.

Alphabet Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.