Triumph Capital Management Sells 650 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Triumph Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.12.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.98%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

