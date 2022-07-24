CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.0% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

