Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,104 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 250.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.12.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

