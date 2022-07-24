Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME opened at $204.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.27. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.79 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CME Group from $258.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CME Group from $254.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Argus raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.27.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

