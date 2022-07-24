Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

