Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,252 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,183,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,719,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,480,000 after purchasing an additional 661,125 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth about $20,787,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,917,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,552,000 after purchasing an additional 374,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,492,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 369,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

