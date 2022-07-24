Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,269 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $95.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

