Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,559 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AGCO by 27,037.3% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 775,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,298,000 after purchasing an additional 772,995 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in AGCO by 545.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 481,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after purchasing an additional 406,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 799,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,730,000 after acquiring an additional 368,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,229,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after acquiring an additional 338,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $97.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.29. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. AGCO had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.83.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

