Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $320,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,622 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $199.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $205.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.