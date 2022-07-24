Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 109,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,684,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Visa by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in Visa by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,716,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $371,983,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

V stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

