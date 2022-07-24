Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,916,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,137,000 after acquiring an additional 132,311 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after acquiring an additional 553,659 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,240,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,684,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.14. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.55 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.23.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at $6,022,682.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John B. Gibson sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $326,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 1,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $144,552.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,022,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

