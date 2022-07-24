Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 5,431 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $80.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

