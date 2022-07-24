6,779 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Hologic by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Hologic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.58 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.79.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOLX. Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

In other Hologic news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

