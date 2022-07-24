Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 173 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,343,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 625,975 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $22,406,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 1,486.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 299,003 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Barclays dropped their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $61.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.92. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $261,677.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 240,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.