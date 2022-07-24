Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $144.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

