Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 109,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,464 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,716,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $371,983,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Stock Down 1.2 %

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.71. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

