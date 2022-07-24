Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,697 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.97 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 65.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

