Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,087,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Insider Activity

Danaher Trading Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.01. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

