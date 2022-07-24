Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 5.1% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $113.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 17.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

