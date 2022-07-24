SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 126,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 78,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $61.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.