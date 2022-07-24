Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,864 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRG. Barclays dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -123.53%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

