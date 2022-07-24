Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 189 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.56.

American Tower Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $259.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $252.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.72. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.