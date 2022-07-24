Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,236,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,887,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,590,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,372,000 after purchasing an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,427,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,922,000 after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,069,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,003,000 after acquiring an additional 49,951 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day moving average of $142.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.80 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

