Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,279,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,246,685,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

