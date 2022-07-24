Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Equinix were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Equinix by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $841.50.

Equinix stock opened at $653.78 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $655.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 228.78%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.