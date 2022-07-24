Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $433,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.8 %

GS opened at $323.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.81 and a 200 day moving average of $327.47. The company has a market cap of $111.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,732,581.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,989,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock valued at $25,684,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

