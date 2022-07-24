General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 229,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,548,000 after buying an additional 30,603 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.