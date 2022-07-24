Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Annovis Bio by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ANVS opened at $12.31 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $132.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.64.

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

