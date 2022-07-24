Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $62.20 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.27.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

