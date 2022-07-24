Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,320 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,889,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,757,000 after buying an additional 2,902,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.