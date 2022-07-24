iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $68.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.35 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.69.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

