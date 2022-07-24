Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) by 232.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,430 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,833 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic First Bancorp were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Republic First Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FRBK stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $225.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

