PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 64,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,478,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.28 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 28.56%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

