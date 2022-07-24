Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.0% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 72,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $312.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.56.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.