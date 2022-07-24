Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Holdings Lifted by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Life Storage by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Life Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,999,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Life Storage from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Life Storage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LSI opened at $117.69 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.01.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.69%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Further Reading

