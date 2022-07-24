Modera Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.8 %

VRSN stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day moving average is $197.14.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

