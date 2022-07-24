Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 2,400 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in NuStar Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after buying an additional 1,851,918 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 442,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,117,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 443,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

NuStar Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $14.38 on Friday. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.09.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 86.48%. The business had revenue of $409.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.