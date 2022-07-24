Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 2,900 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,964,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after purchasing an additional 628,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,318,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,818,000 after purchasing an additional 306,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 177,319 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 525,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,008,000 after purchasing an additional 118,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.69. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 1,375.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

