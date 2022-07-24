Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $162.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.82 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

