Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 800 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNOM. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,836,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,437,000 after acquiring an additional 55,660 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,593,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,010,000 after purchasing an additional 130,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,407,639 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,290 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,950,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,015,000 after purchasing an additional 236,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,367,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 130,495 shares of company stock worth $4,462,788. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $16.49 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

