Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 500 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 22,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after buying an additional 21,012 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth $3,830,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $45.98 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.12 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

