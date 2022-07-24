GoalVest Advisory LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Livent Stock Down 1.4 %

LTHM stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $34.61.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.