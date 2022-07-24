17,900 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Acquired by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 435,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,156 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 75.8% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 210,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 90,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 632,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 111,537 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Stock Performance

Shares of GDOT opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.80.

Insider Activity at Green Dot

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,714 shares of company stock valued at $220,024. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Stories

