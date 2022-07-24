iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Stock Holdings Increased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $137.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60.

