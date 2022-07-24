Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 344.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,931,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,355,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 2,104,304 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $16.92 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

