Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 880 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $174.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.27. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.73.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.90%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
